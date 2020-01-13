Female athletes dominate the Halberg Award finalists which have been announced today.

In the team of the year category four of the five finalists are female teams with the Black Caps the only male team to earn a nomination.

The Black Ferns Sevens, world series champions, the world champion Silver Ferns, the world champion women's rowing eight and the women's rowing double of Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue, also world champs, are all finalists for the team award.

In the sportsman of the year category, there are no All Blacks with UFC titleholder Israel Adesanya breaking through for mixed martial arts alongside Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, Supercars and Bathurst champion Scott McLaughlin and shot putter Tom Walsh, who claimed bronze at the world championships and the Diamond League tuitle.

Motocross World Championship winner Courtney Duncan, canoe racer Lisa Carrington, Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman (netball) and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who produced New Zealand's first Snowboarding World Championships gold medal, are the finalists for sportswoman of the year.

In the Para athlete/team of the year category, swimmer Sophie Pascoe once again earns a nomination alongside Cameron Leslie (Para swimming, wheelchair rugby), Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen (Para cycling) and Lisa Adams (Para athletics).

The winners are announced on February 13.

57th Halberg Awards finalists:

Team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Black Ferns Sevens (rugby)

Black Caps (cricket)

Silver Ferns (netball)

Women's Eight (rowing)

Women's Double - Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue – (rowing)

Para athlete/team of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Cameron Leslie (Para swimming, wheelchair rugby)

Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen (Para cycling)

Lisa Adams (Para athletics)

Sophie Pascoe (Para swimming)

High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Courtney Duncan (motorcycling)

Lisa Carrington (canoe racing)

Laura Langman (netball)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (snowboarding)

Sportsman of the Year (eligible for supreme Halberg Award)

Israel Adesanya (mixed martial arts)

Kane Williamson (cricket)

Scott McLaughlin (motorsport)

Tom Walsh (athletics)

Buddle Findlay Coach of the Year

Eugene Bareman (mixed martial arts)

Gary Hay (rowing)

Gordon Walker (canoe racing)

Noeline Taurua (netball)

Roly Crichton (Para swimming)

Emerging Talent

Alice Robinson (ski racing)

Erika Fairweather (swimming)

Laurence Pithie (cycling)

Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (yachting)