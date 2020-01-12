Months after Israel Folau disturbingly linked the Australian bush fire crisis to God's punishment for legalising gay marriage, the former Wallabies star has had a change of heart.

Folau broke down in tears at the Church of Jesus Christ in Sydney when speaking about the bush fires after previously telling worshippers that the fires were a result of God's same-sex punishment.

The long sermon Folau shared on Sunday showed him tearfully begging people to turn to God to help during this crisis.

"We look around, we see certain things that are happening around the world. Famines, earthquakes, wars, rumours of wars," Folau said as he took multiple breaks to wipe his eyes.

"Look at this country here and all these devastating bush fires that have happened. I see on the news there are a lot of people out there saying all the things that they've lost and it's been a tragic event for this country".

"I see people saying that they've never prayed so hard in their life... why does it take something so devastating like the bush fires for people to humble themselves and get down on their knees and ask God for help?" Folau continued.

This emotional outbreak shocked worshippers who had seen Folau two months earlier suggest that the fires and drought were a punishment from God for legalising same-sex marriage and abortion.

"They've legalised same-sex marriage... Going against the laws that God says," Folau said in footage posted to The Truth of Jesus Christ Church's Facebook page.

"Look how rapid these bushfires, these droughts, all these things they've come in a short period of time – you think it's a coincidence?"

The 30-year-old continued that same-sex marriage and abortion were "evil in the eyes of God".

Folau's contract with the Wallabies was terminated after a disturbing social media post in April last year. The ex-footy player still says he has no regrets over the post.