Foote says plans are fluid after training his first G1 winner.

Exceptional filly Travelling Light may not be finished with the boys yet.

Fresh from beating arch rival Harlech for the third time in as many meetings in the $225,000 Levin Classic at Trentham on Saturday, one of the finds of the thoroughbred season may now be set for the Vodafone Derby at Ellerslie.

But trainer Ben Foote says futures punters shouldn't be jumping on just yet because Travelling Light's plans are very fluid.

"We are going to let this sink in for a few days first," said Foote after training his first group one winner.

"We will get her home, see how she is and then I will sit down with Col MacRury (owner) and look at our options."

Missing the Eight Carat Classic at Ellerslie on Boxing Day put Travelling Light on the back foot in the Filly of the Year series and she was then set for Saturday's group one instead of the Desert Gold this coming Saturday.

So with that series sliding away points-wise, Foote says he is more keen on the Derby at Ellerslie on February 29 than the Oaks at Trentham a few weeks later.

"I think the 2400m may suit more at Ellerslie than Trentham," explains Foote.

"So that is one option, with plenty of potential lead-up races available to us or going to races like the Sir Tristram at Te Rapa on our way to an Oaks.

"But we don't need to make that decision yet."

While Travelling Light was beating favourite Harlech for the third time on Saturday it had a very different feel to it this time.

She was asked to settle last by Sam Collett and, with the slow tempo, once Harlech worked into the clear in the straight favourite punters were smiling. Not for long.

Travelling Light, a daughter of domestic stallion El Roca, went straight past the colt to give Collett her second group one win.

Foote, who makes most of his money from trading horses rather than taking them to the races, wasn't surprised by either his horse or jockey.

"She really could be unbeaten this horse," says Foote.

"My biggest concern was her jumping too well and getting in front of Harlech. I wanted her to stalk him and show what sort of speed she has.

"And Sam did that beautifully. I think Sam's best riding in still in front of her, now she has a couple of group ones I am sure she will go on with it."

While Harlech was comprehensively beaten he still easily beat a good horse in Riodini, who had to come from last on the outer and Harlech may have been better suited by a stronger tempo. But that may also be looking for excuses when the best horse of the day won easily.

So this was was all about Travelling Light, Foote and Collett.

For Foote it should also end the kind of ribbing horse trainers love to give each other.

"My mates have been giving me a hard time about never training a group one winner, saying I was a group two trainer," laughs Foote.

"But I guess that will stop now."

And not only does Foote have one of the most exciting fillies in Australasia but he might have also found some new friends.

"I couldn't answer the phone at the races because I was too busy but when I got in the float to head back to Levin after the races I had 79 text messages.

"I didn't know I had 79 friends but I tried to reply to all of them."

Travelling Light

Breeding: 3f El Roca-Cissy Bowen

Trainer: Ben Foote.

Jockeys: Sam Collett (four wins), Jason Waddell (one win)

Record: 6 starts, five wins, one third.

Highlights: Levin Classic (group one); Soliloquy Stakes (group three), Uncle Remus Stakes (listed). Third in 1000 Guineas.

Earnings: $262,250.