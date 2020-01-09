Serena Williams is "devastated" by the Australian bushfire crisis and wants to do everything she can to help.

The 23-times Grand Slam Champion teamed up with ASB Classic organisers this week to auction a signed on-court dresses which she wore in her first singles match at the 2020 tournament.

All funds from the Trade Me auction will go towards the Australian bushfire appeal to help those affected and in need.

When asked in a press conference yesterday what it meant for her to be contributing to the fundraising, Williams said "it meant the world".

"I have so many friends in Australia and it's just been really tragic all around," she said. "I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do?

"It's literally devastating for me and I'm sure a lot of other people feel the same way. It's literally heartbreaking, so I just want to continue to do what I can, anything just to help. It's just tragic."

Earlier this week, ASB Classic organisers made four seats available on the edge of the court, with the tickets auctioned off to support the Australian Bushfire Relief.

Title sponsor ASB kicked started donations by purchasing Tuesday's four available seats for $500 each.

Meanwhile, Williams endured a tough two-hour match against her American counterpart Christina McHale in the Women's Singles round of 16 yesterday afternoon.

The top seed was fearing the worst when she dropped the first set to McHale before eventually prevailing 3-6 6-2 6-3.

"Today, I just got mad," said Williams. "Honestly, today I said 'I want to win more than one match here in New Zealand'. It's like I can do this. I literally thought about that.

"Sometimes just the craziest things get you motivated. [So that] was good. I got myself into a hole, and I was able to get myself out of it, so that was satisfying."

Williams plays her quarterfinal match against Laura Siegemund this afternoon.