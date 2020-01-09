When Team New Zealand returned to the waters after the festive period this week, they did so with a new-look vessel.

The America's Cup holder removed the bowsprit from their first AC75 'Te Aihe', getting back to training without it. It's not a permanent modification, however, as the AC75 class rule states vessels to be sailed in the 2021 regatta in Auckland must have a bowsprit.

The bowsprit is used to help accommodate the huge 200 square metre Code Zero sail planned for light wind conditions. With Team new Zealand returning to water without their bowsprit, it raises the question of whether the Code Zero sails will ultimately feature when the syndicates descend on Auckland.

The boat generates so much speed that the massive sail may not be needed, even at the lower end of the wind limits.

It won't be long before the teams are in the water racing the 75-foot foiling monohulls, with the first leg fo the America's Cup World Series being held in Caligari, Italy, in April.

For Team New Zealand, that means the next month on the water is crucial for the preparations as they will likely have to ship 'Te Aihe' out in February.

The event in Cagliari will be the first of three World Series events, with regattas in Portsmouth and Auckland as well later this year, before Auckland plays host to the main event in 2021.