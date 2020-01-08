Second seed Petra Martic has crashed out of the ASB Classic, upset by World No 60 Alize Cornet 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the second round on Tuesday.

The World No 15 Martic had never reached the latter stages in Auckland across six previous appearances, but looked to have a great chance in 2020 after landing in the weakest quarter of the draw.

Things started well on Wednesday, as she was relatively untroubled in taking the first set, while the often volatile Cornet seemed to be battling some demons.

But the Frenchwoman is a talent – with three career victories over Serena Williams on her CV – and battled her way back into the match with some crisp ground strokes, moving the 1.81m Martic around the court.

She secured a break in each of the final two sets and was good enough to hang on, serving out the match in some style with three consecutive aces, after two hours and 16 minutes.

It's a considerable surprise, as Cornet was coming off a difficult 2019 season, where she finished outside the top 50 for the first time since 2011.

Cornet, who is making her first visit to Auckland in eight years, will play American world No 83 Jessica Pegula in the last eight on Friday.