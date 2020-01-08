Serena Williams stretched her remarkable tennis career into a fourth decade when she beat an Italian qualifier in the ASB Classic this week.

The 38-year-old is a rarity, but not alone as an ageing sports survivor. We look at a few others.

READ MORE:

• Tennis: Coco Gauff again shows hype justified at ASB Classic

• Tennis: Livid tennis star clips dad in angry outburst

• Tennis: ASB Classic to auction 'best seats in the house' for Australian bush fire appeal



Kazuyoshi Miura - Japanese footballer

The 52-year-old Miura is the world's oldest professional footballer who has been described as a national treasure and cultural icon.

Advertisement

His Yokohama club has own promotion back into Japan's top J1 league next year, the much loved 'King Kazu' making three appearances during the 2019 season.

Miura's pro career began in 1986 when the19-year-old signed for Santos, four years after he left his homeland to pursue his football dream in Brazil.

He retired from international football - after scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan - a mere 20 years ago.

"I will not waste it for one minute, one second," he said, when re-signing last year.

"I think that I want to go face to face with football and go to daily training with maximum power."

He admitted the prospect of trying to continue in the J1 league was daunting.

Kazuyoshi Miura during a match last year. Photo / Getty Images

European footballer Vitorino Hilton

At the age of 42, the Brazilian is the oldest player in any of the top European leagues.

The Montpelier centre back is still regarded as one of the best defenders in the French Ligue 1. At just 1.8m, he is also unusually short for his position.

Advertisement

He has played in France for many years staying on despite being the victim of a vicious home invasion/robbery. Hilton – who made his debut in the lower Brazilian leagues in 1996 - scored for his club in a French Cup game this week.

Vince Carter – NBA basketballer

The 42-year-old Carter is the fifth oldest player to ever suit up in the NBA. He has played in basketball's finest league for a staggering 24 seasons, with eight teams.

When Carter played 18 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks against the Indiana Pacers this week, he became the first NBA player to take the court in four separate decades.

LeBron James hadn't even got to High School when Carter was initially drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1998.

"I barely remember Hakeem Olajuwon, and that was your teammate?" his 43-year-old Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said after the Pacers game.

Chris Gayle – West Indian cricketer

Gayle has reached the 40 mark, and while there was confusion over whether he was retiring or not last year, it seems he will carry on in the limited over formats.

The flamboyant power-hitter played in his fifth World Cup tournament last year, and figured in ODIs against India after that. He is taking time out to "reflect" on whether he will make a bid to play in this year's T20 World Cup.

He's been around so long he made his test debut as a 20-year-old alongside Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose, as the golden age of West Indian pace men came to an end.

His first ODI was in 1999, meaning his career has may also include four separate decades.

Adam Vinatieri - NFL kicker

The Indianapolis Colt's kicker has landed some famous goals in his 24 season career, particularly when he was with the champion New England Patriots.

He didn't see out the current season, requiring knee surgery a few weeks before his 47th birthday in late December. This was a signal that he is hell bent on making seasons 25.

"I'm gonna bust my dang ass every day…if it's there, it's there, if it's not, it's not.''

Vinatieri's many NFL records include 44 consecutive goals which he set in his 40s.

Having made his debut in 1996, there are many ways his longevity can be measured. How about this one? There are 21 NFL teams who play in stadiums yet to be built when Vinatieri's career kicked off.

"I wanted to be the guy the game came down to," he has said, about his love of pressure.

Josh Mann-Rea – Brumbies rugby player

Super Rugby's senior citizen. The Brumbies hooker is 38, which is positively ancient in professional rugby terms. But Mann-Rea was a late bloomer, making his Super Rugby debut with the Waratahs at the age of 31.

Robert Pitcairn – Canadian shooter

Pitcairn is both the Commonwealth Games oldest ever competitor, and oldest to debut.

The full bore shooter was 79 when he took part in the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

It wasn't the first time the former pilot made the news. Many, many years earlier, the former commercial airline pilot helped foil a hijacking attempt.

He started shooting in 1960 had made a failed bid for the 2002 Games in Manchester, the lingering disappointment helping fuel his Gold Coast effort where he finished eighth in the Queens Prize Pairs.

"I've transferred all the skills I learnt in planes into shooting," he told the Telegraph. "In both, it's about mental management. If you have a bad shot, you have to get rid of it."