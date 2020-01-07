Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas clipped his father with his racket during a tantrum in at ATP Cup defeat against Aussie Nick Kyrgios yesterday.

After losing the first set, Tsitsipas slammed his racket into the bench, accidentally hitting his father and Greece captain Apostolos Tsitsipas on the forearm.

His father walked away briefly before Tsitsipas' mother, Julia, emerged from the crowd to stand behind the bench and criticise her son for his behaviour.

The nasty moment earned him a code violation and a stern talking too from his mum.

Kyrgios, returning from a back injury, claim a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) win at Pat Rafter Arena.

Here's the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his Dad Apostolos when he smashed his racket!!



(@ATPMedia @primevideosport 📹) pic.twitter.com/QDLgJlbrOh — JC 🎾. (@Joe__Tennis) January 7, 2020

Yikes, looks like Tsitsipas’ angry racquet thwacking after losing that first set hurt his father’s right arm.



His mom then came down from her perch and had words for her son.#ATPCup — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 7, 2020

Well, that was unexpected. After some eccentric brilliance from @NickKyrgios garners him the first set in a tiebreaker, Stefanos #Tsitsipas smashes his racquet into the side fence and collects his dad on the arm.

His mum comes from the stands to call the Greek out. — Courtney Walsh (@walshcee) January 7, 2020

People may bag @NickKyrgios but I don’t think he’s ever hit his old man with his racket and then been scolded by mummy. @StefTsitsipas with the bad boy moment of the summer at #ATPCup — Paul Johnson (@pjohnson_sports) January 7, 2020

The victory clinched a perfect 3-0 start for Australia who will now play Great Britain in the quarter-finals.