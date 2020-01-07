Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas clipped his father with his racket during a tantrum in at ATP Cup defeat against Aussie Nick Kyrgios yesterday.
After losing the first set, Tsitsipas slammed his racket into the bench, accidentally hitting his father and Greece captain Apostolos Tsitsipas on the forearm.
His father walked away briefly before Tsitsipas' mother, Julia, emerged from the crowd to stand behind the bench and criticise her son for his behaviour.
The nasty moment earned him a code violation and a stern talking too from his mum.
Kyrgios, returning from a back injury, claim a 7-6 (7), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) win at Pat Rafter Arena.
The victory clinched a perfect 3-0 start for Australia who will now play Great Britain in the quarter-finals.