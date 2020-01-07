COMMENT:

If you have a chance to watch Coco Gauff in action at the ASB Classic today, clear your schedule.

Whether at the bach, at home, from work, or live at Stanley Street, this is a sporting opportunity not to be missed.

The 15-year-old, who plays Germany's Laura Siegemund in her second-round match tomorrow, is a phenomenon, a special talent that comes along once in a generation.

The world No 68 has a long way to go, but all the signs are that she will reach the top. Her career is on a steep upward trajectory, and watching Gauff in this country might soon be an "I was there" moment.

After her wild deeds of 2019, highlighted by her run through qualifying to the fourth round at Wimbledon, as well as a title in Linz, which saw her ranking rise more than 800 spots, all the signs are that she will continue to improve this year.

And that's a scary prospect. She is coming off her first proper off-season and the way she handled her first-round match on Monday in trying conditions against the experienced Viktoria Kuzman was telling.

Gauff admitted it was the windiest match she had played in, but she had mentally prepared for it.

Advertisement

"I knew going into the match some points weren't going to go my way. But it was okay; I had fun still."

And that seems the key strength; aside from all her obvious athletic and technical abilities, Gauff has a rare mentality.

She's had to deal with so much hype since her breakthrough but seems unaffected by it.

"I'm definitely dealing with it better now," said Gauff. "I was nervous at the US Open, but after that, I realised I can't play for the hype, I just need to play for myself and I think it showed with my results.

"I haven't been listening to it too much, just focusing on my own process and my own lane."

Coco Gauff's world ranking rose more than 800 places last year. Photo / Photosport

Having said that, she admits her fame still surprises her.

"I get recognised a lot. Even celebrities recognise me. In Florida, I was still getting recognised almost every day, which is crazy for me because I don't see myself as a recognisable person.

"A lot of kids come up to me, and they get so excited, they're shaking. And I'm like, 'don't shake, I'm normal'. I can relate, because I still freak out about certain people as well."

Advertisement

Gauff is uncomfortable being a role model but has no choice.

"It's a lot of responsibility," said Gauff. "I'm still figuring life out, I'm still young. I still have homework to turn in on time as well and all this. Sometimes the advice I tell people, I have to tell myself, too. It's definitely crazy that people look up to me."

She arrived in Auckland on December 30, and has enjoyed her stay.

"People in New Zealand have been so nice and welcoming — I've been having a blast here so far."

Judging by the Auckland crowd reaction, the feeling is definitely mutual.