Beauden Barrett has been taking advantage of what Auckland has to offer at the height of summer, with one of tennis' greatest on full display.

The All Blacks first-five was seen courtside at the ASB Classic today, watching on as 23 times Grand Slam winner and top seed Serena Williams played.

He did well to conquer jet lag, having been on holiday in Asia to break in the New Year with wife Hannah Barrett.

Holiday’s over for now but we absolutely loved our time on the @easternoriental 🇸🇬🇹🇭🇲🇾 Home for some work 😅👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/Tqxl30Eb0Y — Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) January 6, 2020

The pair appeared to be in Singapore roughly 18 hours before featuring at Auckland's WTA tournament.

Barrett posted a video on his Instagram story with Williams in the background, and the caption "watching greatness".

Hannah also took to Instagram when watching Williams, saying "so special getting to watch this legend play".

Williams ended up victorious, beating Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in straight sets.

Fellow All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown were also in attendance.

Auckland is Barrett's new home, having moved to the Blues from the Hurricanes as part of a new deal he penned with New Zealand Rugby in July.

He's set to suit up for the Super Rugby franchise in mid-April after a break from rugby, which is part of his new contract.

The Blues open their season against the Chiefs on January 31.