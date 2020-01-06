The fall-out from a horror crash at Cambridge on Sunday will see three senior North Island drivers on the sidelines for a couple of months.

The incident saw race eight abandoned soon after the start when Afortunado (Jay Abernethy) couldn't avoid a galloping Ima Denny Too (Tony Cameron) and fell to the track.

A chain reaction saw Comic Book Hero (Todd MacFarlane) and Racketeers Boy (David Butcher) also fall, while Matty White was flung viciously from the sulky of Machs Little Soaky.

Butcher came out of the crash effectively unscathed apart from some bruising and sore ribs, but MacFarlane, White and Abernethy all have significant injuries. Matty White remained in Waikato Hospital yesterday having suffered a brain bleed and was to have further scans and X-rays on his hip and pelvis.

"He's okay at the moment; he's awake and alert," said his wife, Brigette Solomon. "He does have a minor brain bleed though; it's called a petechial haemorrhage. He is also displaying really severe concussion symptoms, repeating himself a lot."

Todd MacFarlane is also in Waikato Hospital, his worst injury at this stage appearing to be a badly broken wrist.

"I spoke to Todd late last night, around midnight, and he said he had broken and dislocated his wrist," said good friend, Jeff Darby. "They were looking at whether he needed surgery on it."

Jay Abernethy left Waikato Hospital at midnight on Sunday and was at his doctor yesterday.

"I've broken my wrist. They nerve-blocked my arm to put it back in to place and put a cast on it."

David Butcher considered himself fairly lucky given what happened to his colleagues.

"I'm all right; I haven't broken anything. Just bruising. I had X-rays done last night and they were all good."

All four horses escaped relatively unscathed with only minor grazes and cuts reported, Racketeers Boy the only one requiring attention from the on-course vet, for a shoulder laceration. A stewards enquiry deemed no one driver was to blame for the event.

- Harness News Desk