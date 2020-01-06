American teenager Coco Gauff more than justified the hype on Monday at the ASB Classic, with an impressive debut performance in Auckland.

While the presence of Serena Williams is dominating the headlines, her 15-year-old compatriot showed why she was such a sensation in the tennis world last year. Gauff defeated Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-1 in just 61 minutes, with a fine display of precision and power.

Kuzmova can be a tricky opponent, and reached the ASB Classic semifinals last year, before bowing out to eventual champion Julia Goerges.

And the conditions were challenging, with a swirly, biting wind. The ball wasn't quite going sideways, but it wasn't far away.

But the inexperienced Gauff, who enjoyed a fairytale run to the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, quickly settled into her work.

Her game is built around a vicious serve, taking full advantage of her 1.84m frame, but the Florida native has the full arsenal.

She hits hard off both wings, with impeccable timing and is comfortable at the front of the court.

Gauff also showed a fine touch, with some lovely drop shots, even from deep.

But what really catches the eye is her movement and anticipation; she paces the court like a leopard and is always where she needs to be, allowing for an early set up.

World No 68 Gauff got momentum from a quick break in the first set, and completely took the initiative from there, closing out the set in 36 minutes.

The second set was a similar pattern; Gauff took early control, and never looked like being headed, though world No 56 Kuzmova fought hard.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff beat Viktoria Kuzmova in just over an hour yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kiwi teenager Valentina Ivanov has bowed out, going down 6-4, 6-3 to Swiss Jill Teichmann. She wasn't expected to advance, given there was a disparity of 750 places in the rankings of the two players, but acquitted herself well, especially in the first set.

Once Ivanov got into the rallies, she held her own, and came up with some clever angles in the windy conditions.

She forced three break point chances, without converting any, while Teichmann took her chances, grabbing a break midway through the set.

The second was tougher. Ivanov was forced to defend 11 break opportunities, saving eight, and was constantly under pressure on serve.

Ivanov grabbed a break back, but the precision of Teichmann was the difference, and she wrapped up the match in 88 minutes.

But in her first outing at WTA level the Christchurch-born, Sydney-based Ivanov showed plenty of promise and more than justified the decision to give her a wildcard.