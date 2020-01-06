And so it begins. Serena Williams will take the court in Auckland for just the third time today, and everyone associated with the tournament hopes her stay at the ASB Classic will be longer than last time, when she was gone by Wednesday.

There are other big names in action in the first round, including former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki and two-time defending champion Julia Goerges, but all the focus will be on Williams.

And with good reason.

The 37-year-old is regarded as the greatest female tennis player in history and is in the conversation as one of the best athletes we've seen in any sport.

She won her first Grand Slam singles title way back in 1999, and 22 more since then, and has battled and dominated so many modern day greats — Justine Henin, Martina Hingis, Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters and even older sister Venus.

But what keeps her going, as she starts her 24th year on tour?

"The love of the game," said Williams.

"That's the only reason I'm still here. And I can play. Pretty darned good, too. If I didn't love it, enjoying my job, I wouldn't do it."

As world No 10 she is top seed at the ASB Classic. It's the first time she's had that position at a tournament for several years, due to her limited tournament schedule, but as she pointed out, the perception doesn't change anyway.

"I think everyone sees me as the top seed anyway, whether I am the 20th seed or the No 1 seed," said Williams. "It feels exactly the same."

Serena Williams faces Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi. Photo / Photosport

Williams faces Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in the first round. Williams was originally scheduled to face Svetlana Kuznetsova but the two-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the tournament yesterday with a viral illness.

It was a highly anticipated match-up — the Russian has had three career victories over Williams — but Giorgi won't be an easy opponent either.

The world No 99 has a style that can cause problems for the American. She took the first set in their quarter-final encounter at Wimbledon two years ago, before Williams came back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, and they had a tight tussle at the 2016 Australian Open.

Giorgi also has the advantage of three matches in Auckland conditions already as she came through qualifying, potentially a vital edge at this time of year.

But Williams should be too strong, as long as she can find her rhythm and negotiate the expected windy conditions, which could be similar to what she faced during her shock loss to Madison Brengle in 2017.

Wozniacki, in her penultimate WTA tournament, faces Kiwi wildcard Paige Hourigan today, while Goerges starts her bid for a third consecutive Auckland crown against qualifier Greet Minnen (Belgium).

Third seed and world No 24 Amanda Anisimova also takes the court today, facing Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova (world No 91).