Kiwi teenager Valentina Ivanov has bowed out of the ASB Classic, going down 6-4 6-3 to Swiss Jill Teichmann.

She wasn't expected to advance – given there was a disparity of 750 places in the rankings of the two players – but acquitted herself well, especially in the first set.

Once she got into the rallies she held her own, and came up with some clever angles in the windy conditions.

On paper, it should have been a complete mismatch.

Advertisement

World No 69 Teichmann won two WTA titles last year, in Prague and Palermo, while Ivanov was playing matches on the US College circuit.

But the Kiwi, who holds a WTA ranking of 819, pushed the European in the first set.

She forced three break point chances – without converting any – while Teichmann made the most of her chances, grabbing a break midway through the set.

The second was more of a procession, as Ivanov seemed to run out of steam. She was forced to defend 11 break opportunities, saving eight, and was constantly under pressure on serve.

She grabbed a break back, but the precision of Teichmann was the difference, and she wrapped up the match in 88 minutes.

But in her first outing at WTA level the Christchurch-born, Sydney-based Ivanov showed plenty of promise, and more than justified the decision to give her a wildcard.