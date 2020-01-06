The women's ASB Classic has been hit by another withdrawal, with Svetlana Kuznetsova pulling out on Monday due to a viral illness.

The Russian was due to play Serena Williams on Tuesday, in a highly anticipated match-up between two former Grand Slam champions.

But the former world No 2 advised tournament organisers on Monday afternoon that she wouldn't be able to take the court after failing to recover from the bug.

Her absence follows the exit of former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who officially withdrew on Sunday night, due to "personal reasons."

And 2019 ASB Classic runner up Bianca Andreescu was another casualty last month, due to injury.

Kuznetsova's withdrawal is not necessarily good news for Williams.

The Russian, who won the US Open in 2004 and the French Open five years later, will now be replaced in the first round by qualifier Camila Giorgi.

Svetlana Kuznetsova has withdrawn from the ASB Classic due to illness. Photo / Photosport

While Kuznetsova had three career victories over Williams and her consistency could have been tough, especially in the first match of the year, Giorgi won't be easy.

The world No 99 has a style that can trouble the American legend, and took a set off her in their last encounter, at Wimbledon two years ago, though Williams eventually prevailed 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The Italian also has the advantage of having come through three matches to make the first round, which can be a vital edge at this time of year.

But Williams leads their head to head clashes 4-0 and will still be the favourite.