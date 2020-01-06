A man has earned himself a spot in the "penalty box" after performing a cruel stunt on his girlfriend while on the big screen at an NHL Ice Hockey match.

The New York Islanders' fan appeared on the big screen during a "Kiss Cam" segment.

While on TV, he leans in to give his girlfriend a big kiss, but to her surprise, he begins to stand up and walk to the aisle.

The woman clasps her hands over her face in anticipation of a big moment.

Advertisement

The man then got down on one knee, with the woman standing up in amazement at what she thought was about to unfold.

But instead of pulling out a ring, he tied his shoelaces.

It was all fun and games until they went on "Kiss Cam". Photo / Twitter

The cruel stunt has since gone viral, with thousands poking fun at the situation.

"Get this man an Oscar," one person said.

Another wrote: "Get this man a casket. Dude ain't surviving the ride home."

However, others took aim at the man's stunt, with some saying he "humiliated" his partner.

"Problem is she stood up to say yes. Totally humiliated the girl. Women never forget."

It is not known if they're still together.