Australian ODI all rounder Marcus Stoinis has been hit with a fine for using a homophobic slur towards international teammate Kane Richardson in a Big Bash game.

Stoinis called Richardson a 'f****t' during the Melbourne Stars encounter against the Melbourne Renegades.

Stoinis led the Stars to an eight-wicket victory in the match scoring 68 off 55 balls.

After the match, Cricket Australia hit Stoinis with a grade two charge and a $7500 fine.

Advertisement

"I got caught in the moment and took it too far," Stoinis said.

"I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires.

"I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty."

READ MORE:

• From bodysurfing to a shock test debut: How Black Cap's dream came true

• Black Caps v Australia: How Kiwi bowler made history

• The two photos that expose Black Caps disaster

• Live: Rate the Black Caps in the final test

A sports diversity expert told the Sydney Morning Herald that the penalty wasn't harsh enough.

"Unless there are repercussions for people saying homophobic remarks, we're not going to get rid of them," Western Sydney University academic Dr Ryan Storr told the SMH.

Storr led a 2017 report on LGBTIQ inclusion prepared for Cricket Australia.

"Within the research I did, it showed that even at grassroots level it's still common to hear homophobic remarks.

Advertisement

"Across Australian sport, it's a bit all over the place, a bit inconsistent. Sometimes you get away with it, sometimes you get a three-match ban, sometimes you get a seven K fine. There's too much inconsistency and you need something a bit more solid to really show that it's not acceptable.

"Why any player would make those comments, especially in light of Israel Folau and the way that's going, you just know that's not acceptable," Dr Storr added.