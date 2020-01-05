Seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko has withdrawn from the ASB Classic on the eve of the event due to personal reasons.

The 2017 French Open champion is ranked 44th in the world. She has been replaced in the draw by the next player eligible to be seeded, Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

Ostapenko had an up-and-down 2019, dropping in the rankings.

The 22-year-old reached the semifinals in both the singles and doubles in Auckland three years ago but had to withdraw from the tournament midway through her semifinal against American Lauren Davis, who went on to win the event.

Ostapenko is the second seeded player to pull out after US Open champion and 2019 ASB Classic runner-up Bianca Andreescu withdrew late last month due to a knee injury.