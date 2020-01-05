Colin de Grandhomme has thrown his wicket away more than once in this series but he took his wastefulness to new levels on day three.

The Kiwi all-rounder ran himself out for 20 in a poor piece of running between wickets.

De Grandhomme decided to take on Matt Wade in the deep by pushing for a second but it was a suicide run and Tim Paine removed the bails just in time to leave New Zealand 6-195.

Think the needless extra ground he covered at the non-striker's end would have made a difference?

Advertisement

Colin de Grandhomme was well in his ground at the non-striker's end. Photo / SKY

Colin de Grandhomme was run out for 20. Photo / SKY

Former Black Cap Ian Smith was in the commentary booth for the play, and didn't shy away from sharing his view of the play.

"Oh no, no, no," he said initially, "Why bring that into play?

"That's bad. That is bad in this situation. Needless is a slightly longer word. You can say what you like, all the adjectives, de Grandhomme is on his way for 20."

Colin DeGrandhomme runs himself out. NZ collapsing like a half baked pavlova. #NZvAUS — Matthew Peddie (@matthew_peddie) January 5, 2020

De Grandhomme's was one of a number of wickets in the Black Caps collapse, after they started day three looking to settle in to the crease.

Opening duo Tom Latham and Tom Blundell put on a stand of 68 before Blundell fell, with Latham and Jeet Raval also being dismissed before the lunch break.

Ross Taylor lost his wicket with the first ball after the break, and was followed in the second session by BJ Watling and de Grandhomme.