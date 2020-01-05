Caroline Wozniacki is ready for the end of her tennis career, but admits a comeback at some stage can't be completely ruled out.

The Danish former world No 1 will retire after the Australian Open, with the ASB Classic to be her penultimate tournament on the WTA tour.

Plenty of players have returned to the sport after retirement, finding they miss the competition, the challenge and the lifestyle.

Four-time grand slam champion Kim Clijsters is the latest to reappear on the scene. The Belgian first quit the sport at the end of 2007 to have a child, returning two years later, before retiring in 2012.

Will Wozniacki, who is only 29, find herself in a similar scenario?

"Looking at it now I definitely think it is the end but life has funny ways of working sometimes," said Wozniacki at a media appearance on Sunday. "If you asked Kim seven years ago I don't think she was planning on coming back ever and here she is making a comeback. So I guess 'never say never', but I am planning on this being my second to last tournament."

Wozniacki, who spent 71 weeks as No 1 in the world and has 30 singles titles to her name, characterised her exit call as difficult but logical.

"It's obviously something I have been thinking about for a long time and I had to look inside myself and it just felt the right time for me."

"It's never an easy decision to make when it is something that you have done for so many years. But at the same time I know it is the right one for me at this point in my life and I really excited at what is to come."

Caroline Wozniacki. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

The two-time ASB Classic finalist is hoping for another strong performance in Auckland, which she describes as one of her "favourite stops" on tour.

"I would love to go all the way," said Wozniacki. "It's obviously a strong field but I am excited for it, excited to hopefully get quite a few matches under my belt and just fine tune everything before the Australian Open."

World No 38 Wozniacki will face Kiwi wildcard Paige Hourigan in her first round match on Tuesday, but is on court tomorrow alongside Serena Williams in an opening round doubles match.

American teenager Coco Gauff will be the main attraction on Monday.

The 15-year-old, who was the talk of the tennis world last year with her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, faces Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova, who reached semi finals here last year.

Eighth seed Caroline Garcia and Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard also feature on centre court, while Kiwi teenager Valentina Ivanov will face Swiss Jil Teichmann (world No 54) on the grandstand court.