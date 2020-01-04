American Tyler Courtney edged compatriot and NASCAR star Kyle Larson to win the King of the Springs midget feature at Western Springs on Friday night.

The 19-year-old made it back-to-back feature wins at the venue but this time did it through sheer speed.

Courtney won the feature last Monday night after Kiwi Michael Pickens crashed out while leading late in the race but the young American showcased his skills in holding off the charging Larson to take the chequered flag.

The driver known as Sunshine started from the third row of the grid but went to the lead on lap six and held the position throughout the race.

Larson, who enjoyed a midweek win at Huntly, started eighth and managed to jump to second by the end of lap six.

He pushed Courtney hard but couldn't find a way past late in the race when his tyres started to go off.

Courtney's tyre-life was much better and he eased to victory.

Australian Kaidon Brown made steady progress through the race and eventually finished third.

The best of the Kiwis was Aaron Hodgson, who started off the pole but placed fifth.

Matthew Leversedge secured a terrific win in the sprint car feature to beat Auckland's Daniel Eggleton, with Pickens third.

Jeremy Webb took out the TQ midget feature, beating Ryan Barry by over a second. Ben Morrison came home third.

In the F2 midgets, Corbin Anderson snapped Mitch Osborne's run of feature wins. Osborne secured second place, while Leyton Kendall finished third.