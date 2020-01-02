Donations to aid those fighting the Australian bushfires could soon be flooding in from top Australian tennis players, after a pledge from Nick Kyrgios led others to follow suit.

The 24-year-old, who earlier this week suggested an exhibition tournament be held to raise funds for people affected by fires, has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he hits during the Australian summer.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

He gained support from countrymen Alex de Minaur (World No 18) and John Millman, who said they would donate $250 and $100 per ace during the same period.

In 2019, Kyrgios hit 597 aces - the 10th most aces on the ATP tour. At the 2019 Australian Open alone, the trio combined to hit 51 aces through six matches, with Millman hitting 23, Kyrgios hitting 15 and de Minaur adding 13.

Awesome work, this. Just imagine the noise whenever Kyrgios serves an ace at the #AO2020 - let’s hope he goes deep this year 💰 https://t.co/2x4CetHI47 — Lachie Young (@lachie_young) January 2, 2020

At the 2019 Open, Kyrgios was ousted in the first round by Canadian Milos Raonic, while Millman exited in the second. De Minaur reached the third round where he ran into Spaniard Rafael Nadal who handed the Australian a straight-sets defeat.

As well as the Australian trio donating, the ATP will donate $100 for every ace hit over the 10-day ATP Cup tournament which takes places in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney and begins today.

With more than 1500 aces expected to be served by singles and doubles players across both the group rounds and Final Eight in Sydney, the ATP Cup contribution is expected to exceed NZ$156,000.

Fire and Rescue personnel have been working hard to subdue the fires. Photo / Getty Images

"Communities across the whole country have been devastated by the bushfire crisis and at this time of the year, with our events in full swing, tennis has a unique opportunity to support the relief and recovery efforts," ATP Cup Tournament Director Tom Larner said.

"Most of the players are already keen to score aces and win a quick point, and having the chance to raise money for the bushfire appeal will give them that extra bit of motivation.

"As a sport we also believe it's important to recognise the tremendous contribution made by our volunteer firefighters, emergency services workers and community volunteers who come from every walk of life. We know many of them are also members of our tennis family and this initiative is just one way we can acknowledge their selflessness and bravery."