Cambridge trainer John Bell has indicated stable star Julius has pulled up well from his exertions in winning the Gr.1 Sistema Railway (1200m) at Ellerslie on New Year's Day and will now be set for a second Group One title.

The win represented a fairytale result for those connected to the horse after he was retired because of a serious tendon injury just over 12 months ago before returning to the track late last year after making a near miraculous recovery.

Twenty-four hours on from the win Bell is closely monitoring his stable star who he will now set for the Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham on January 18.

"He is a very happy horse and appears to have pulled up well," Bell said.

Advertisement

"We will be keeping a close eye on him but it will be business as usual as we build up to Trentham.

"He will do plenty of work in the pool, on the walker and the track where required. That has been the pattern with him."

A winner of nine of his 16 starts, Julius sits as a $6 second favourite on the Fixed Odds market for the Telegraph behind Australian mare Winter Bride ($4) who finished runner-up to him at Ellerslie.

- NZ Racing Desk