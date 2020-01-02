Sports' most colourful loser is finally a winner.

Scotland's Peter Wright has become the world darts champion, beating "Mighty" Michael van Gerwen in London and overcoming a long career of choking on the big night.

The 49-year-old is the oldest first-time champion, but he almost quit the sport five years ago as he was so frustrated at not winning titles.

"Every sacrifice is now worth it," he said, amid the jubilant scenes Alexandra Palace.

The world No 2 is consistently among the highest ranked players but has nailed only one major title, the 2017 UK Open, while losing 15 big TV finals around the world.

This is at odds with the former tyre fitter's larger-than-life stage persona.

'Snakebite' Wright is known around the world for his signature mohawk which changes colour all the time, accompanying body artwork, and clown-like playing attire.

Wife Jo – a hairdresser – does the artwork and uses the hours it takes to help prepare him mentally for the next opponent. He won his world crown with purple hair, and patchwork pants of too many colours to mention.

The Suffolk-based Wright was a major underdog against van Gerwen, who is widely regarded as among the game's greatest ever talents.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was shooting for his fourth title, and his first successful defence.

Historically, the draw against Wright was a favourable one for van Gerwen. He had an extraordinary 9 – 0 finals record over Wright, including the 2014 world final, and had beaten his Scottish counterpart in 59 of 78 clashes.

However, with the Dutchman unable to consistently produce his best form, Wright was able to run away with the final, eventually taking a comfortable 7-3 victory.

For Wright, it was a dream come true. He shed tears and looked almost too tired to celebrate in a manner befitting a man dressed so flamboyantly.

His world championship journey had begun in more traditional fashion, a young man with a straight appearance losing in the first round of the 1995 tournament.

A couple of decades later he was back, as the colourful 'Snakebite' – taking the name from his favourite drink. Not everyone approved.

Darts legend Eric Bristow was among the initial critics, telling Wright to forget the fancy dress and concentrate on the sport. Later, Bristow told Wright: "You're doing a brilliant job, keep it going."

Wright said: "The criticism used to motivate me. I'm mentally preparing during those hours. I've already done my practice, they didn't realise that."

"I suppose people have split personalities - that is the person I would like to be all the time. I'm pretty shy until the character comes out to play.

"I used to watch the darts years ago and everyone was roughly the same. I said if I made it, I wanted to stand out, to be something different."