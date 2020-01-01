While the third test between the Black Caps and Australia remains set to go ahead as scheduled in Sydney, raging bushfires have caused cancellations elsewhere.

This weekend's Australian Baseball League series between the Canberra Cavalry and Adelaide Giants has been called off as smoke from the fires continues to blanket Canberra's MIT Ballpark and surrounding areas.

Hundreds of fires are burning out of control around Australia destroying land and homes. Ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate 500 million animals have been killed in the fires since September, while at least 8 people have died as a result of the fires.

"The entire Canberra and Southern New South Wales region has been shocked by the bushfires," Cavalry director Dan Amodio said in a statement.

"This is a difficult decision to make but at the end of the day, the safety of our players, staff, and fans is the most important thing."

Baseball Australia chief executive Cam Vale also said the welfare of players and officials had to be put first.

"We're facing an unprecedented situation with the serious bushfires sweeping the country and with the information we have available do not see the conditions being suitable for baseball this weekend," Vale said.

Smoke from the bushfires has caused the Canberra Cavalry's series against the Adelaide Giants to be called out. Photo: Brett Fewson / SMPIMAGES.COM / ABL.

Thousands of volunteers are working to try and control the blazes, but high temperatures and a lack of rain are making that a difficult task.

The haze created by the bushfires sailed across New Zealand skies this morning. Top Kiwi surfer Ricardo Christie captured a short video of the haze in the air on the East Coast, and suggested it was time to talk about how people can work together to combat climate change.

"I can't help but be distraught thinking of my Ozzy fam and all the nature, wildlife and people who have been and continue to be affected by these bushfires. I'm on the East Coast of New Zealand and the smoke is here and getting thicker. I can only imagine the devastation across the ditch," he said in a post on social media.

"Let's keep asking our leaders and politicians to get more support for the firefighters and wildlife rescue organisations who are on the ground risking their lives!!! @scottmorrisonmp @jacindaardern Surely we can do more guys!!! If money was no object....

"If anyone knows how we can help Australia in this crisis right now, please write how in the comments so we can all band together and share knowledge with each other. I would also love to know what we can do to combat climate change together in this New Year. Let's talk about it!!!!"

While thousands fight to contain the blazes, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been slammed for suggesting the fires were happening against the backdrop of the test match between the Black Caps and Australia which is set to start on Friday.

"Australians will be gathering, whether it's at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) or around television sets all around the country, and they'll be inspired by the great feats of our cricketers from both sides of the Tasman and I think they'll be encouraged by the spirit shown by Australians and the way that people have gone about remembering the terrible things that other Australians are dealing with at the moment," he said.

Smoke from the tragic bush fires could halt play in the test, with the highest temperature for the five day match predicted to arrive on Saturday.

"With that second very hot spell, we would expect to see a continuation of smoke haze and poor air quality into the weekend, if not further," the local weather office has warned.

A player involved in a recent Sheffield Shield game likened the "shocking" and "toxic" playing conditions at the SCG to smoking 80 cigarettes a day.

According to CricInfo, the ICC guidelines say umpires can stop a game when the Air Quality Index hits 300, but the Australian Institute of Sport mark is 150 for intense activity.

There are not only health concerns, but the smoke can make it hard for players to see the ball.

A Big Bash game in Canberra was abandoned recently and a domestic game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, venue for the test, was affected by a thick haze last month.