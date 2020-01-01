Sometimes the fairytale does come true.

Not often in racing. Often the cold hard reality of the industry trumps emotion, the fastest win and what should have been is cast aside like a losing tote ticket.

The racing gods aren't known for playing favourites, they let the horses and jockeys sort it out on the track.

The heroes in today's $200,000 Sistema Railway knew that going into the glamour sprint.

Advertisement

Trainer John Bell has been around horses all his life, he is a polo man. He has had Railway favourites like Mosse miss the race before, retired before their time.

A year ago the same misfortune struck his mammoth of a sprinter Julius with a tendon injury. Julius went to live on the hills. He didn't much like it.

"It didn't matter where they put him, big paddock or small paddock, he was tearing around making a nuisance of himself so we put him back in work," said Bell.

"We tried an old polo tricky, rubbing Sunlight soap on the leg to help strengthen the injured tendon up. But I was only ever going to race him again if he was a happy horse."

When Big John needed a rider for Big Julius he knew Jason Waddell was the man for the job but he too was all but done with racing.

A smart but sensitive soul who has ridden racing's rollercoaster through more downs than ups, Waddell wasn't sure he had the hunger anymore. But when he heard Julius was back at the track he couldn't let his old mate down.

They started the long road to rehabilitation together: Julius, John and Jason.

Today that road led all the way to the Ellerslie winner's circle after a group one. And one of the reasons was Waddell's foresight.

Advertisement

"Jason is a good rider, world class and one of the reason is he is very good and knowing where other horses are going to be," said Bell.

"He told me he was going to be outside the leader controlling the race. He didn't say that is where he wanted to be, he said that was where he was going to be."

That allowed Julius to control the pressure, keep Aussie mare Winter Bride three wide and then outkick her in a 1:9.7 time, which gave those further back than midfield no hope.

It was a triumph of patience, perseverance and planning. The three Ps by the three Js.

"It is very satisfying," admitted Bell.

"We have all been through a lot together and I have been there before with Mosse and know these stories don't always end so well."

For Waddell the victory comes just weeks after he rode his other spirit horse Wyndspelle to win his first group one in the Captain Cook at Trentham.

Thoughts of retirement seem an age away, his focus on using his talent to look after his family.

"I had a dream situation in this race. To beat the Aussie mare Winter Bride in a tight finish.

"I wanted the horse to beat her and I wanted to show people with the right horses I can win these big races up against jockeys like James (McDonald)."

The fairytale came true.