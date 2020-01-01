

When you're engaging in the hit-and-giggle format it's imperative to realise every ball of the allotted 120 in an innings becomes an event.

Nothing makes for better laboratory experiments than watching women compete in Super Smash Twenty20 this summer because there appears to be a sense of purity in slow-motion action in normal time when watching them go through the motions.

For the Central Districts Hinds some of the conclusions are resoundingly crystal clear if they are to make the playoffs now that shove has come to push to make the top three sides.

Having slayed the Auckland Hearts on the platform of co-captain Jess Watkin's fastest half century from 26 balls for the Hinds, the hosts will need to eclipse Otago Sparks at McLean Park, Napier, in the televised 3.40pm start tomorrow.

Tied third-equal on points, both units have registered three victories from seven outings.

Yes, the Jamie Watkins-mentored Hinds have beaten the Canterbury Magicians home and away but, frankly, last year's losing T20 grand finalists are looking bedraggled to command the tag of powerhouses.

No doubt, Watkin and co-captain Hannah Rowe won't be expecting the Hinds to roll over to let them tickle their underbelly at the benign batting track.

Far from it. Just as CD bank on bolshy opener Watkin to provide the platform so do Otago on two-code international Suzie Bates.

It's highly unlikely that Bates, with the Women's Big Bash campaign under her belt, will throw her willow recklessly as she did against Wellington Blaze skipper and fellow White Fern Sophie Devine at the Basin Reserve last month.

You see, the batsmen in the mould of veteran Bates, Devine and Watkin rely on a rush of blood to the head to run riot. It's only a matter of time before bowlers will work them out.

Watkin thoroughly deserves any accolades she can get because to perform her role adequately, any don't-argue knocks will become timely catalysts at this juncture of the abbreviated format.

"It was definitely one that I enjoyed playing," said the 21-year-old from Whanganui who relished the support of the picnic crowd at the picturesque but post stamp-sized Pukekura Park in New Plymouth last Saturday.

Central Districts Hinds co-skipper Jess Watkin showed in the 22-run Super Smash T20 victory at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, that she can be a game changer. Photo / Photosport

Whether the tennis-ball bounce here will work in the favour of the second fastest scorer in NZ women's domestic T20 history — Northern Districts Spirit batsman Katie Gurrey had put the Hinds to the sword early this season with 50 off 24 deliveries in Lincoln, near Christchurch — or be her downfall remains to be seen.

Ditto Otago opener Millie Cowan and captain Katey Martin who will be a lot more measured when offered the bait of a full toss.

A lot has been made of Emily Cunningham's "slow starts" for CD but in the ying and yang of batting it's perhaps useful to have the other opener remaining somewhat composed although she needs to keep ticking over the strike to Watkin on her way to a career-best 45 against the Hearts. Cunningham will do well to adopt some of wicketkeeper Natalie Dodd's crease culture.

Ironically it's Watkin who sheds light on bowling after sitting on a hat trick against Auckland. She said "taking the pace off" in the quest for the third consecutive scalp didn't come off because the batsman was hellbent on playing bat/pad.

Consequently it's the other facets of the match that can make the difference between winning and losing.

The most exciting prospect for the Hinds is medium Claudia Green, of Nelson, who finds prodigious in-swing but she urgently needs mentoring to adjust her line and length.

The likes of Hayley Jensen will keep things tight with the ball and so will Sydney Thunder import allrounders Lisa Griffith and Hannah Darlington as well as Amanda-Jade Wellington, of Adelaide Strikers, but, akin to Green, Emma Black is among the uncut diamonds.

That the Hinds are defending one-day champions but failed to eke out a win in the T20 format last summer need not be such a bad thing although it can prove to be a difficult sales pitch with the seductive lure of TV cameras on the park.

Damningly one of the poorest facets of CD's play was exposed in the loss to Wellington two games ago. Established players fumbled and stumbled their way around the Puke Park and the affliction was highly contagious.

Blaze pressure? Travel? Compact ground with cutting wind maybe?

All plausible factors but hardly an excuse. Just as the Black Caps often show, a side's ability to field almost always compensates for batting and bowling flaws.

Teenager Ashtuti Kumar (2nd from right) celebrates another catch at point but, more importantly, showed what the CD Hinds' fielding standards should be again tomorrow in Napier. Photo / Photosport

Refreshingly it came in the form of Suva-born, Manawatū-raised Ashtuti Kumar on debut in their last outing.

Kumar was called in after veteran Kerry Tomlinson picked up a hairline fracture on her right-hand pinky following a bouncer.

The 16-year-old was the epitome of someone itching to show her worth rather than taking her selection for granted.

"She took two crucial catches on the outfield so that was cool and to have a close runout ... so I knew when the first ball went to her it was going to be a good day," said Watkin although the return of Monique Rees from a thumb injury and Melissa Hansen, from a dislocated finger, may relegate her to the bench.

It does question the merits of inviting imports when homegrown talent warm benches with fluorescent bibs.

Perhaps the unselected should be freed up in a muster as loan players for other teams when injuries and unavailabilities take their toll in a quest to enable fringe players to garner experience.

Having players on the park must trump any trinkets as icing on a festive cake. Mercifully the 50-over affairs will enable them to grind their teeth soon.

• CD Hinds: Jess Watkin (co-c), Hannah Rowe (co-c), Georgia Atkinson, Kate Baxter, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (wk), Claudia Green, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Rosemary Mair, Ashtuti Kumar, Monique Rees, Anlo van Deventer.