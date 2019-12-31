Here's a look at the key sporting days to mark in your diary for 2020.

January 31 - Blues v Chiefs, first game of Super Rugby

Granted the start of a yearly competition might not be the most exciting thing circle on the calendar, but being in January - in the height of the Summer heat - brings plenty of intrigue. Will there be more injuries? How will players respond to playing a winter sport in the middle of summer? Will the crowds show up to enjoy some rugby in the sun? We'll start to get an idea at the end of the month.

February 21 - Black Caps v India, First test, day one

Ok, the Australian series has turned into a bust but this is where the Black Caps thrive, a two-test series in home conditions. India first play five T20s and three ODIs before the Basin Reserve finally gets to host some cricket this summer before the second test at Hagley Oval which ends in autumn.

Virat Kohli and India tour New Zealand this summer. Photosport

February 22 - Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II

Their first bout in December 2018 was one of the events of the sporting year as it ended in a draw despite Fury being knocked down twice. If both fighters are in shape this should be another entertaining affair.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder went to battle in December 2018. Photo / Getty Images

February 23 - UFC Fight Night Auckland: Dan Hooker v Paul Felder

After a monumental year for New Zealand mixed martial arts in 2019, a strong Kiwi contingent will look to kick 2020 off the right way with the UFC returning to Auckland for the first time in three years. Local stalwart Dan Hooker headlines the card against fellow top ranked lightweight Paul Felder, with the winner one step closer to a 2020 title shot. Other Kiwis on the card include Brad Riddell, Kai Kara-France and Ben Sosoli, while a host of Australian fighters are also on the card.

March 8 - T20 World Cup final

Hopefully the White Ferns will be there at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They are in a tough group with hosts Australia and India.

The White Ferns will be hoping to make their first T20 World Cup final since 2010. Photosport

March 16 - First day of Corona Piha Pro

Some of the world's surfing elite will descend to Piha Beach north of Auckland in the first World Surf League event on Kiwi shores since 2015. The event, which is part of the WSL's elite challenger series, will be a vital one for those looking to qualify for the 2021 Championship Tour. The field is yet to be announced, however some of the biggest names in the sport are expected to make their way to New Zealand for the inaugural contest.

April 5 - Liverpool v Manchester City

The title is already Liverpool's. Well, that's what everyone is saying with the exception of Liverpool. After this game in Manchester, Liverpool will have just six Premier League matches left in the season. This could be the fixture that effectively ensures their first Premier League title, leaving them only 12 titles behind Manchester United.

April 13 - Final round of the Masters

Come on. It's an automatic entry no matter which year it is. Though hard to see it topping the 2019 edition.

Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 US Masters. Photo / AP

July 4 - All Blacks v Wales, first test

The Ian Foster era officially begins with a three test series against their bronze final counterparts. Anything other than a 3-0 series win and the heat will quickly go on the new coach.

Beauden Barrett scores in the bronze final win over Wales. Photosport

July 13 - Euro 2020 final

Wembley Stadium plays host in the final of a tournament that features 12 host countries. No big nations missed out on qualifying and the tournament features the pool of death of all pools of death - Portugal, France, Germany and a play-off winner.

July 24 - Tokyo Olympics begins

Opening ceremonies can often be dull and drawn out affairs but we got a glimpse of what could be on offer at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium four years ago when Japanese PM Shinzo Abe dressed up as Super Mario at the Rio closing ceremony. More of that please.

July 29 - Olympics action

The All Blacks Sevens could be featuring in the playoffs while women's double sculls world champions Brooke Donoghue and Olivia Loe may be racing for gold.

Olivia Loe and Brooke Donoghue celebrate winning the double scull title at the 2019 Rowing World Championships. Photosport

July 30-31 - More rowing action

Rowing finals in the men's pair, women's pair, men's lightweight double sculls, women's lightweight double sculls followed the next day by the women's single sculls, men's single sculls, women's eight and men's eight. Surely a few golden moments in there. On the 30th expect to see gymnast Simone Biles dominate again.

August 1 - Olympics action

The Black Ferns Sevens look to go one better after a silver in Rio. Later in the day in the women's 100m final. Also expect to see US swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel pick up yet another medal, he won six gold at the world championships, in the butterfly 100m final.

Can the Black Ferns Sevens hold the World Cup and Olympic title at the same time? Photosport

August 3 - Olympics action

Final day of the eventing while Blair Tuke and Peter Burling are expected to be featuring in the 49er medal race.

August 4 - Olympics action

Lisa Carrington goes for the three-peat in the K1 200m final in Tokyo. Also expected to race in the K2 500m final the same day. At the velodrome the men's team sprint finals take place where four years ago the New Zealand trio fell just short of gold.

Lisa Carrington has won seven straight world titles in the K1 200 event. Photsport

August 6 - Olympics action

Tom Walsh in the men's shot put final, Eliza McCartney potentially in the women's pole vault and Lisa Carrington in the K1 500m.





September 28 - Final day of the Ryder Cup

Guaranteed drama at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin. Europe have won four of the last five Ryder Cup events.

November 6 - Black Caps v Australia, MCG

This time it's in the coloured clothing as they face off in a T20 World Cup pool game just a couple of days after the Melbourne Cup. Expect another strong Kiwi crowd.

Black Caps batsman Colin Munro in action during a T20 International. Photosport

November 8 - All Blacks v England

First meeting since a certain World Cup semifinal. There will be plenty of interest in this test.

December 20 - America's Cup World Series

They are racing. We get our first look at the boats and teams competing in the 2021 America's Cup on April 24 in Cagliari followed by another event in Portsmouth in June. And then they dock in Auckland in preparation for next year's event with a World Series regatta.