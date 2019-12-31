Here's a look at the key sporting days to mark in your diary for 2020.

January 31 - Blues v Chiefs, first game of Super Rugby

Granted the start of a yearly competition might not

February 21 - Black Caps v India, First test, day one

February 22 - Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury II

February 23 - UFC Fight Night Auckland: Dan Hooker v Paul Felder

March 8 - T20 World Cup final

March 16 - First day of Corona Piha Pro

April 5 - Liverpool v Manchester City

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

April 13 - Final round of the Masters

July 4 - All Blacks v Wales, first test

Related articles:

July 13 - Euro 2020 final

July 24 - Tokyo Olympics begins

July 29 - Olympics action

July 30-31 - More rowing action

August 1 - Olympics action

August 3 - Olympics action

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

August 4 - Olympics action

August 6 - Olympics action

September 28 - Final day of the Ryder Cup

November 6 - Black Caps v Australia, MCG

November 8 - All Blacks v England

December 20 - America's Cup World Series