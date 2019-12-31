Te Akau trainer Jamie Richards has experienced a whirlwind 2019 led by the efforts of Melody Belle and Te Akau Shark, and he ended the year on a high note at Taupō on Monday, bagging a quartet of wins.

The Matamata conditioner heads into the new year atop the New Zealand Trainers' Premiership with 58 wins for the season, eight clear of Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh.

While pleased with their results in 2019, both Te Akau principal David Ellis and Richards' attention has swiftly focused on Ellerslie's New Year's Day meeting today where they will line up four runners.

Three-year-old filly Lilikoi will kick-off the day in the Gr.2 Valachi Downs Royal Stakes (2000m) where she will be ridden by visiting Sydney hoop James McDonald.

"She won well at Awapuni, but this is another step up for her. Two Illicit is going well and Annie's Song was good the other day."

Richards is also excited about the prospects of fellow 3-year-old filly Star Of Bombay who will line up against the boys in the Gr.2 Jamieson Park Auckland Guineas (1600m).

"She has drawn a sticky barrier (8). This is another step up for them against the likes of Riodini and Dragon Leap."

Savabeel 4-year-old Prise De Fer will be looking to extend his winning streak to four today when he tackles the Gr.2 Rich Hill Mile (1600m).

"Unfortunately he has drawn a sticky barrier as well out in 13, but he gets back anyway and I am sure he will be closing very hard late."

Promising stayer Savy Yong Blonk will round off the day in the Gr.3 SkyCity City of Auckland Cup (2400m).

- NZ Racing Desk