It may be shaping as the clash of Ellerslie's New Year's Day mega meeting but one of the trainers involved in the $100,000 Auckland Guineas fears it may not be a fair fight.

That is not to say Andrew Scott, co-trainer of Dragon Leap, doesn't think his high-priced 3-year-old can win the group two mile at Ellerslie on Wednesday. He just think he will need to be exceptional to do so.

Dragon Leap is rated a $2.60 chance against unbeaten Riodini, the $2.10 favourite in the Jamieson Park-sponsored thriller, which also sees Sherwood Forest resuming after his 2000 Guineas third, much-hyped maiden Holy Mongolemperor and impressive Te Akau filly Star Of Bombay.

But as good as Dragon Leap may be, Scott warns punters that Wednesday is not their colt's grand final.

"Sure we want to win and we think he can," says Scott, who trains the beautiful colt in partnership with Lance O'Sullivan.

"But I think Riodini may have too many advantages over us.

"He has the experience and was very good winning there last start, he handled everything so well.

"And this is probably the race he (Riodini) has been set for, over a distance that suits him a lot better than our horse. So he will be spot on for this whereas, while this is a good race, this is a step forward for us on the path to the Derby (February 29)," says Scott.

The Derby has always been the aim for Dragon Leap, who created a huge impression winning his debut then threw away his last start at Ellerslie by running out wildly in the straight, allowing Two Illicit to get up and beat him, form that has been franked by the latter's huge second on Boxing Day. Dragon Leap's ability is not in question but he is very much the unfinished product whereas Riodini has barely put a hoof wrong for Nigel Tiley.

Even more scarily for those in Wednesday's hotshot field, Tiley thinks his son of Proisir may be even better than when he bolted away with the Bonecrusher Stakes three weeks ago. "I think he has improved a few lengths," says Tiley.

Still, Scott thinks Dragon Leap may have improved too.

"The experience around Ellerslie will help him and even if the Derby is our main aim, this horse is so good he could still win. We have the blinkers on this week and James McDonald riding won't do us any harm. And if he can jump and stay handy and be level with Riodini starting the last 500m we will get our chance.

"But if you asked me unbiasedly, Riodini might have too many things going for him this week."

Even though punters will swarm to jockey McDonald for many of Wednesday's races, and that could see support for Dragon Leap, he still looks certain to drift out from the $2.60 and don't be surprised to see Riodini dip into red odds by Guineas start time.

Rival trainer Tony Pike echoes Scott's comments when he rates Sherwood Forest's chances on Wednesday. "He is working well and has come back from Christchurch in good shape," says Pike.

"But a few here might be a bit sharp for him. It might be like the Guineas at Riccarton where we kinda thought Catalyst and Harlech might be too quick over 1600m and that could be the case this week too with a horse like Riodini. But I think you will see the best of this horse when we get up to the Waikato Guineas or Avondale Guineas trips and then on to the Derby.

"Everything he is doing at the moment is more or less a bonus."

The Guineas sits smack bang in the middle of a stunning seven-race string on Wednesday, with the Eclipse Stakes, Royal Stakes and Dunstan Staying Final before and the Rich Hill Mile, City Of Auckland Cup and Railway Stakes after.

$100k Auckland Guineas

• A group two 1600m 3-year-old at Ellerslie on Wednesday

• The unbeaten Riodini heads the market at $2.10 ahead of Dragon Leap at $2.60.

• The race is one of seven consecutive feature races on Ellerslie's huge New Year's Day.