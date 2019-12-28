NASCAR star Kyle Larson is fit and ready to go but is racing the clock to have his car ready for tomorrow night's third meeting in the International Midget Series at Western Springs in Auckland.

The American crashed heavily on Boxing Day and destroyed his car . He had a precautionary visit to hospital but was cleared of any concussion or injury.

"I feel fine," the California native told the Herald on Sunday . "It has been a couple of days now since the wreck and the body feels pretty good.

"I am looking forward to hopefully getting the car fixed over the next couple of days and see what meetings we can get to.

"I feel like the show [tomorrow] might be pushing it. I think Huntly is possible and we should be good for after that."

Larson, who had impressed with a second and a win earlier in the night, was battling at the front during the third test race of the night that featured Australian, American and Kiwi drivers. He made a small error and then found himself a passenger as his car barrel-rolled spectacularly at high speed.

"I was trying to get around Zach Daum on that corner and was probably carrying a little bit too much speed on exit and I hit the cushion just wrong and it got me pointed towards the wall at the exit at two," Larson said.

"I knew I was going to hit the wall but I was trying to hit it with my right rear to hopefully bounce me straight but it bounced me left and on to my side.

"I was just mad at myself for making that mistake."

Kyle Larsen came away unscatched from this horror crash. Photo / Facebook

While he walked from the accident and didn't suffer any significant injury, the 27-year-old was a bit banged around and was sent to hospital to ensure there was no concussion.

"That one definitely ranks right up there," Larson said. "I have had some other wrecks that have had bigger impacts but I have never had a flip that quick where the rotations are that fast."

Fellow NASCAR star Christopher Bell also crashed heavily and has returned to the United States with his car beyond repair.