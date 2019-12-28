A Kiwi Olympic hero spent four nights banged up in a filthy Thai jail after a visa mix-up.

Marc Ryan, a champion cyclist who won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, was arrested leaving a Bangkok gym on December 9.

Immigration police chiefs alleged that Ryan, 37, had been working at Bangkok Get Fit cycling studio without a work permit.

The raid allegedly came after a tip-off that the gym had foreign coaches working there illegally.

Advertisement

When contacted by the Herald today, Ryan revealed his Thai jail nightmare.

He spent four grim nights in an immigration detention centre before being deported and allowed to fly home.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) today said the New Zealand Embassy in Thailand provided consular assistance to Ryan after his arrest.

Timaru-born Ryan, who retired from competing in 2016, was a top track and road cyclist who collected bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics with Sam Bewley, Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent and Wes Gough before they repeated their third-placed heroics at the 2012 London Olympics.

Marc Ryan claimed bronze in the individual pursuit at the 2014 track cycling world championships in Colombia. Photo / Getty Images

After studying for a coaching diploma at the UCI World Cycling Centre in Switzerland and working in Italy, Ryan moved to Thailand two years ago for a coaching job.

He was there on a working visa but earlier this year decided to swap jobs, where he'd help a mixture of top athletes and up and coming stars, as well as people cycling for fitness.

Ryan didn't work from August to October while going through a new work visa application.

He told the Herald he'd been granted a non-immigrant B visa – the initial visa that foreigners on a travel visa must acquire before applying for a work visa – when he was arrested earlier this month.

Advertisement

Officers swooped on the gym and took Ryan to an immigration detention centre.

For the first two nights, he was kept in a filthy, crowded cell with about six others. He slept on the floor and had no money to buy a blanket on the cool evenings. No cellphones were allowed.

"It was like a jail and the first two nights were bad," he said.

"I was lucky to get out. Some people had been in there a long time."

After two nights, he was then taken to a court hearing.

Ryan's photo had appeared on marketing material for the company, which meant he felt he had no option other than to plead guilty.

He was fined 5000 baht (NZ$250) and before he was able to be deported and catch a flight to New Zealand, he was detained for another two nights.

This time, it was a bigger cell with around 70-80 people. There were just two toilets, no showers, and again, detainees slept on the floor with just centimetres between bodies.

Ryan was relieved to finally return to New Zealand two weeks ago.

He hasn't been blacklisted from Thailand and could one day return. He has a girlfriend there but Ryan says he won't be rushing back.

Before his deportation, he said he was threatened with kidnapping or that he would "go missing". Harassment allegations were also made against him, without any complaints made or charges laid.

He wants to take some time to consider his options, especially given that he has fears for his safety.

"Money basically talks there," he says.

"And I'm not quite sure what to do yet."