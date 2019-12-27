This wasn't how Stephen Marsh saw Sai Fah's career going but he isn't complaining.

When the speedy son of Rios won the first race of the juvenile season at Wanganui last year his trainer thought it might be a case of taking what he could get as quickly as he could.

"Often you have horses who are naturals who get up and run earlier than their rivals and they can win those early juvenile races," explains Marsh.

"It still takes some doing and it is an achievement but often those horses don't go on all that far.

"Or other times they are sold, which is what I thought might happen to this horse. He was only cheap and I remember thinking after he won that first race they could turn him over for a good profit."

But Sai Fah wasn't sold and is anything but a one-race wonder.

In fact the horse who won the first juvenile race of the season also won the last feature juvenile race of the season as Sai Fah took out the Ryder Stakes on a Heavy 11 at Otaki nearly 10 months after that debut success.

But not only has he been proven to be a durable juvenile but Marsh says Sai Fah hasn't stopped improving and that is why he can win the Rating 82 main sprint at Matamata today.

"He has come back and run second in the Waikato Guineas and then gone two big sprint races against the older horses this time in," explains Marsh.

"That is not easy to do and he has done it because he is just a good little racehorse.

"He turns up every start, puts in and tries his hardest and loves his job.

"He may not be the best horse in the stable but you would love a stable full of horses who tried as hard as he does." Sai Fah joins Bevan Street and Darci Palmer as Marsh's reps in today's main sprint and the trio meet some handy speedsters.

Sai Fah was originally supposed to continue his strong 3-year-old form in the Uncle Remus Stakes at Ellerslie on Thursday but Marsh scratched him there and opted for today's race.

"He was drawn wide there in a really good field whereas he gets a lovely draw here in a race he can win so it wasn't a tough choice to make," says Marsh.

If any of his three can salute in today's feature it will help Marsh close the gap on leader Jamie Richards on the trainer's premiership which remained at five after both trained a winner yesterday.

Marsh now has 48 for the season with Richards on 53.

Richards is a $1.45 chance with the TAB to win the title, Marsh is at $3.40 and defending champions Baker/Forsman are at $5.50 after a slower than usual start to the season.

Richards was going to have one of the forgotten horses of New Zealand racing against the Marsh trio in today's sprint but has withdrawn last year's Levin Classic winner Age Of Fire.

The now 5-year-old has travelled an unusual path since his group one win at Trentham nearly 23 months ago, having lost form, being transferred to Australia where his form got even worse, and after failing to secure a stud home he was gelded and is now back with original trainer Richards for a second shot at a racing career.

After a few niggly issues this week his return has been delayed but Richards says not for long.