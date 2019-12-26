Recently named by Forbes as the richest athlete of the past decade, Floyd Mayweather shocked his eldest daughter with a lavish Christmas present.

The retired boxer pulled out all the stops this festive season, surprising his 19-year-old daughter Iyanna with a new Mercedes Benz G63 worth NZ$272,000.

It's not the first time Mayweather has gifted one his children a new set of wheels. In 2017 he gave his son Zion a NZ$60,000 Mercedes C-Class Coupe for his 16th birthday.

Mayweather himself has acquired an impressive fleet of vehicles over his career, including five Rolls-Royces worth over a staggering NZ$3.8 million. His other vehicles include a Ferrari 488 worth around NZ$463,000 and a Mercedes-Maybach – the cheapest of the bunch valued at NZ$335,000.

The 42-year-old retired from boxing in 2017 after stopping UFC star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their boxing bout, but returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against young Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa late in 2018.

After a year of retirement, Mayweather has recently indicated his desire to return to the ring on a professional level and has been planning an event with UFC boss Dana White, likely toward the end of 2020.