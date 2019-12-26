Ciara Britton's first time entering the Fashions in the Field at Ellerslie today didn't start well.

Just seconds before her catwalk debut a strap on her shoe broke, requiring some urgent repairs by the Auckland accountant.

But three hours later she had achieved her very specific goal for the day. She had won enough airpoints to fly to Hawaii, courtesy of fashion sponsors Hawaiian Airlines.

"That is the reason I entered, I wanted to go to Hawaii," she beamed after taking out the Best Dressed Woman section of Ellerslie's annual Boxing Day fashion competition, which came with 100,000 airpoints.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Racing: Horse play at Ellerslie Boxing Day races harnesses goodwill for cancer trust

• Racing: True Enough could become one of New Zealand Racing's unlikeliest group one winners in $200,000 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic

• Racing: Death of Tavistock continues devastating bad luck for Cambridge Stud

• Racing: Outsider Ruie's Crumpet turns her form around

Britton sourced her outfit from "several different places" for her first ever time on the Ellerslie fashion walk and admits it was a nerve-wracking experience, not made any easier by the shoe malfunction.

"I was definitely a bit nervous, getting up there in front of everybody but it has been amazing. I've had a great day but you never expect to win something like this."

But Britton clearly wasn't planning on becoming a Fashions in the Field regular judging by her reaction to finding out her huge prize pack also contains free entry into Ellerslie's premier fashion day, the Prix de Fashion on February 29.

"Can I wear the same outfit again?" she joked.

Britton wore a Zimmerman skirt, Bec + Bridge top, a Cult Gaia handbag, vintage Celine earrings and a Velvet and Tonic headpiece. The see-through handbag in particular was a winner.

While she is a newcomer to raceday fashion comps she is no stranger to racing, having a small share in a horse trained in Cambridge by Stephen Marsh, but her real equine love is eventing her own horses.

So much so she has recently purchased a retired racehorse who spent most of its career in Hong Kong but was brought back to New Zealand after retiring from the track.

Advertisement

"Gina Schick from Windsor Park Stud does a wonderful job finding homes with a programme for retired racehorses called Beyond The Barriers and I was lucky enough to get one and he is now being re-trained so I can take him eventing."

Ryan Dodson and Ciara Britton in their winning outfits. Photo / Michael Guerin

The mens fashion winner was Ryan Dodson who wore a custom made suit from Deconche, the company he works for as a suit maker.

The fashion was one of the social highlights of a huge day for the Auckland Racing Club, the hot weather seeing a huge walk-up crowd to compliment nearly sold-out hospitality areas.

On the track it was superstar jockey James McDonald who was the punters' hero.

McDonald, who started his career in New Zealand but is now living in Sydney and starring on the world stage, won three races, including the feature of the day, the $200,000 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic on True Enough.

"It is great to be home and I was lucky to be on some horses who were presented in great condition today," said the 27-year-old.

Auckland's huge week of racing continues with the Auckland Trotting Cup at Alexandra Park on New Year's Eve while Ellerslie host another massive meeting on New Year's Day.