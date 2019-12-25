For trainer Shaune Ritchie, the maths is simple.

And it tells him Jennifer Eccles should be a maiden no more after today's $100,000 Skycity Eight Carat Classic.

A last-start second in the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton, Jennifer Eccles carries the tag of the best maiden in the country, with maybe some competition from the always-running-on Holy Mongolemperor.

It's not that Jennifer Eccles doesn't know how to win — she downed Railway contender Kali at Hastings in August but lost the race in the judicial room.

Advertisement

Her classic season has been a story of bad draws and big finishes, some of her closing sectionals suggesting she is every bit as talented as better-performed fillies such as Loire, Kali and Travelling Light.

But with barrier four in today's 1600m Group 2, Ritchie says the hard luck stories have to end.

"She's become one of those horses who's been getting back and running on, so people think that's her pattern," he told the Herald. "But that has mainly been about barrier draws. She has kept drawing wide and we've had no option but to ride her cold.

"This week from barrier four, there is no reason she can't sit handier, and if she can produce the sort of last 600m she has been from back in the field but sitting handier, it is going to take a very good filly to beat her."

Ritchie says the run of bad draws has had one bonus for the daughter of Rip Van Winkle — she has learned to settle and relax.

"That is the one bonus. She is so brilliant, she wants to go 100 miles an hour all the time, which is why we so rarely work her with other horses. But all this settling back has taught her a few things and I think she can relax in midfield today."

A trip to the Guineas at Riccarton can be hard on some 3-year-olds, particularly fillies, but both Jennifer Eccles (race seven) and Travelling Light (race four) will be out to dispel those concerns today.

"I think she has actually gone the other way," says Ritchie.

Advertisement

"She has come back an even better filly and I thought the $3.60 the bookies put up for her was overs."

As eye-catching as Jennifer Eccles has been on the grandest stage, Two Illicit has looked a touch of class in just three starts.

She might not have got the praise she deserved for her last-start win in the Trevor Eagle Memorial because the focus was on wayward favourite Dragon Leap but she hit the line hard and looks on the way up.

If Jennifer Eccles decides she likes keeping other horses company rather than running past them all, then Two Illicit could make it a hat-trick.

There is plenty of depth to the first of two group races for the fillies at the carnival, with Aalaalune talented but not doing herself any favours at Awapuni last start. The best version of her can clearly win.

A speedster like Showoroses can use the ace to take the short way home, while Manchu, Familia, Showbeel, Coco Baci and Tears Of Jupiter add to a decent punting puzzle.