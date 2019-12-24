US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the ASB Classic.

The 19-year-old shot to prominence with an incredible run to the final in Auckland at the start of the year, before going from strength to strength, winning the Indian Wells Open and Canadian Open, and capping off a stunning season by beating Serena Williams to claim an astonishing US Open title.

Andreescu had signed on to return to the tournament which kick-started her breakout season, but has pulled out of the event today, citing a knee injury.

The world number five would have been the top seed at the event, with that honour now going to Williams.

