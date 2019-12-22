Australian opening batsman David Warner has warned the Black Caps will be wasting their time with the bowling tactics they used in the opening test defeat in Perth.

The Black Caps bowled short and at the body of the Australians which dried up runs in Perth and has been a big talking point despite the host's impressive 296-run victory.

Aussie batsman Steve Smith was out to short-pitched bowling from Neil Wagner in each innings with commentator Kerry O'Keeffe labelling him the "modern day Bradman".

Cricket fans will know the most effective strategy to Bradman was also one of the darkest days in cricket with Bodyline, which was used in the 1932-33 series between Australia and England.

With a green and more livelier pitch expected for the second test in Melbourne starting Boxing Day, Warner says short deliveries would be a waste.

"If they're talking about it being a green wicket and they bowl short, then you are probably wasting it aren't you?" said Warner, who has scored two hundreds in his last two appearances at the MCG.

"For us it's just another game and if Wags (Kiwi paceman Neil Wagner) does what he does normally, then we just have to play it accordingly."

The Black Caps may beg to disagree. Wagner's short bowling approach has worked time and time again against different teams and on different surfaces. Before the series in Australia, more than 64 percent of Wagner's test wickets were taken from short balls, according to Cricinfo.

Warner revealed it was Wagner's shorter height and slower speed that made him difficult to play.

"For us it's usually ducking a ball at 150km/h. It is a little bit awkward with the height he (Wagner) comes from," Warner said.

"It's at a pace where you think you genuinely can play at it, then you've got enough time to get out of the way.

"With the field they set, you can play the percentages. It's very difficult to try and score. You can score if it's in the right line.

"From a left-hander's point of view coming around the wicket, you've got so many catchers but you've got no power to get onto the ball from this sort of angle.

"It's just a matter of biding your time and if one comes off your hip you can try and rotate it. You've got to have in the back of your mind what the game plan is."

The Black Caps bowling attack will be short of speed with Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the Boxing Day test but they will have experience and their best exponent of a swinging ball with Trent Boult set to return after missing the first test.

Tom Blundell will replace Jeet Raval at the top of the order in the only other change.