Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been dealt a devastating blow before his fight against Daniel Jacobs even gets underway.

The Mexican boxing star was only officially cleared for the bout earlier this week after he successfully obtained a Temporary Restraining Order against the Nevada State Athletic Commission, to lift a suspension and allowing him to fight.

But the real trouble began when Chavez, a former super middleweight champ, stood on the stage at the weigh-ins and stepped up to the scales.

Jacobs had already stripped down and came in under the super middleweight division limit of 168 pounds - at 167.7 pounds.

Then it was Chavez's time.

The scales continued to climb before officially stopping at 172.7 pounds - a long way over the allowed limit and putting the fight in serious jeopardy.

Jacobs and his team made a deal for the fight to stay on at a new weight of 173 pounds, but Chavez would be slugged US$1 million (NZ$1.5m) of his roughly $3 million paycheck.

Thankfully the 12-round fight will go on, taking place in Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena.

"It doesn't bother us at all. Danny's still gonna beat his a**," Jacobs' manager Keith Connolly told ESPN.

Chavez's last major fight came back in 2017 when he was comprehensively beaten by the dominant Canelo Alvarez.

He fought Evert Bravo in August, scoring a first round knockout against the lesser known opponent.

Jacobs' last fight came against Alvarez, and although he suffered the same fate as Chavez, he made the bout competitive.

