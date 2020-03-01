As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from sports writer Chris Rattue.

England's Six Nations win turns the world upside down

. Describing a "very odd day in the history of New Zealand sport", he found that just about everyone suddenly loved the English side. One bloke even walked past and commented, "We've lost the World Cup" - and we all know how that ended.

Million dollar crazy - Adam Blair the dumbest Warriors signing

According to Rattue, the Warriors just never learn. "Various administrations have made some of the dumbest signings in NRL history, but turning Adam Blair into a very wealthy veteran may stand the test of time as the craziest." While at his peak, there wasn't a better forward in the game, times had changed.



Wales won by default in 'rubbish' Six Nations clash with England

After Wales beat England during a Six Nations test in Cardiff, Rattue described England as a one-dimensional team, who had handed the match to their opponents. And while this might have seemed like good news for the All Blacks - with England considered the most popular team to dethrone the champs - one dimension can still win a World Cup.

Dead in the water: Warriors coach caught up in bizarre new mess

While Stephen Kearney had generally been viewed as a "good bloke with his heart in the right place", after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was omitted from the team over a hamspring injury, the coach failed to acknoweledge the situation. According to Rattue, Kearney was starting to leave a trail of debris which couldn't be ignored.



Humiliated All Blacks have lost their aura

After the All Blacks were outclassed by a stunning Wallabies performance in Perth in August, Rattue wrote that the team had lost something they might never fully get back. While they'd always be respected, the intimidating aura that served them well in the past had fallen with an almighty thud.