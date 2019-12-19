In his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Steven Adams has developed a consistent sense of style in his pre-game attire.

Usually seen in a bush shirt and tracksuit pants, the Kiwi centre caused a stir amongst his teammates when he arrived to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday (NZT) in a full suit.

Every member of the team was kitted out with a tailored suit by guard Chris Paul, but given the reputation of Adams' style, his teammates made sure to let him know their thoughts on his new look.

Paul had the tailor come in early in the season to measure all the Thunder players. The suits arrived this week.

Speaking to local media, Adams admitted he hadn't planned to wear it to the game initially.

"He was like 'Yeah bro, wear it to the game. It's a team thing.' And I was like 'Ah s***.' I was just going to hang it up."

It's fashion week thanks to @CP3 who brought in a custom tailor to get the whole squad fitted. pic.twitter.com/JxLert2uyk — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 18, 2019

It was a case of look good, feel good for the Thunder, who went on to win the match 126-122, with Adams contributing 13 points 10 rebounds and five assists.

It was the side's fifth win in the past seven games and lifted their record to 13-14, which has them sitting seventh in the Western Conference.