Radio Sport Mornings' host Jason Pine counts down the top 15 sporting moments of the year. Today: All Blacks early Rugby World Cup exit.

The All Blacks went into the 2019 Rugby World Cup as two time defending champions.

Despite a couple of hiccups during the year - a 16-all draw with South Africa and a heavy loss to the Wallabies in Perth - New Zealand were still firm favourites to win a third straight tile.

The All Blacks' favouritism seemed justified in their pool matches against South Africa, Canada and Namibia.

The fourth pool game against Italy was cancelled because of the typhoons that hit Japan, meaning the All Blacks finished top of their group and would face Ireland in the quarter-finals, where they produced a vintage performance.

England had also come through their pool unbeaten with wins over Tonga, the USA and Argentina, before their final pool game against France was also cancelled.

They then accounted comfortably for Australia 40-16 in their quarter-final.

And so it was to be a blockbuster semi-final between the All Blacks and England at the International Stadium in Yokohama.



England coach Eddie Jones ramped up the mind games early in the week with a gem of a press conference, while Steve Hansen preferred to praise his opposite.

Finally all the talking had been done and game day arrived - Saturday October 26 in Yokohama.

In a sign of what was to come, England surprised the All Blacks pre-game with their response to the haka. They formed a large "V" which encroached the halfway line and encircled the edge of the All Blacks formation.

That set the tone for what was to come in the next 80 minutes.

In the 42nd test between the All Blacks and England and the fourth time at a Rugby World Cup, the whistle for play went off, and it was England who came charging out of the blocks.

A try, after just two minutes from Manu Tuilagi gave England the early advantage, and they kept the pressure on.

The second half started in the same way as the first, with England on the front foot.

They had a second try ruled out by the TMO, but they continued to pile on the pressure and chalk up the points with penalties.

The All Blacks were being completely outplayed and needed to somehow find their way back into the game.

Down 13-0, the All Blacks' player of the year - Ardie Savea - crossed the line for the All Blacks first points.

That gave them some hope, but as they pushed for more points, there was a moment of madness from one of their most senior players. After the All Blacks were awarded a penalty, Sam Whitelock pushed Owen Farrell to the ground, the penalty was reversed, and George Ford kicked his third penalty.

England now led 16-7 with 17 minutes to go.

Another penalty extended their lead to 19-7 with just 10 minutes to play.

They began to run the clock down, and as the seconds ticked over, it became more and more apparent, that this was the end for the All Blacks.

Final whistle, 19-7 to England.

For the first time at a Rugby World Cup, England had beaten the All Blacks and would play in the final. And it was impossible to say they didn't deserve it.

England comprehensively outplayed the All Blacks and were worthy winners. For their part, the All Blacks were both gracious and philosophical in defeat.

Coach Steve Hansen compared the defeat to the All Blacks last World Cup loss 12 years earlier, but still an unfamiliar and uncomfortable feeling for New Zealand rugby fans.

For the first time since 2010, the All Blacks will end a calendar year without the tag World Champions.

The chance to earn that title again will have to wait four more years.

The comprehensive semi-final loss to England in Yokohama was something few people saw coming, but none of us will easily forget.