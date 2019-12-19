Years of Crusaders domination could come to an end in the 2020 Super Rugby season, with player exoduses and staffing changes posing plenty of questions going forward. Christopher Reive looks into his crystal ball to find some of those answers.

Non-Kiwi title contender – Jaguares

The Jaguares were runners up in the 2019 Super Rugby season. Photo / Photosport

The 2020 Super Rugby season shapes up as one of intrigue and mystery, with plenty of players leaving the competition for deals in the North or retirement. Runners up last year, the Jaguares shape up as big title threats again. While like so many other teams, they've lost key players such as Tomas Lavanini and Pablo Matera, but they have maintained a strong core and added a piece or two around that to strengthen it. They're not going to win every game, but in the playoffs they're the team to avoid. They've improved year after year since joining the competition in 2016, with their ability to grind out matches a major asset. Kiwi teams have struggled with them in the last year or two, and expect them to do so again.

Best of the Kiwis – Chiefs

The Chiefs have recruited well ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season. Photo / Photosport

With the squad they've put together, it would be a surprise not to see the Chiefs as one of the final four teams standing. With the return of Aaron Cruden and a healthy Damian McKenzie at fullback, they'll have one of the more potent attacking systems in the competition, while there is a whole lot to like about their forward pack. While teams with a new coach can take some time to find their groove and Brodie Retallick is a big loss, the Chiefs have the potential to challenge for the title.

Surprise package – Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels could be the surprise package of 2020. Photo / Photosport

With a backline including Marika Koroibete, Dan Haylett-Petty and Reece Hodge, the Melbourne outfit will threaten most teams. They've got plenty of firepower in their ranks and while, like most teams, they've had some key players leave, they should have a strong enough squad to challenge for a place at the top of the Australian conference.

Cellar dwellers - Sunwolves

In what will be the Sunwolves' last season in the competition, it's hard to see them showing much improvement.

Breakout star – Josh McKay (Highlanders)

Josh McKay has shown glimpses of his ability for the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Josh McKay is a player Highlanders fans should be very excited by. The early front-runner to lock down the No 15 jersey, McKay is impressive when he gets the ball with some room to move, and he showed with Canterbury during the Mitre 10 Cup his defence is coming along. With the addition of first five-eighth Mitch Hunt to the squad this season, there's every chance the Highlanders could move Josh Ioane back to fullback from time to time, but McKay appears to be the top contender for the role.

All Blacks bolter – Quinten Strange (Crusaders)

Quinten Strange looks set to have extended opportunities in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Strange has shown flashes of his ability at Super Rugby level since making his debut for the Crusaders in 2017. With Sam Whitelock away on sabbatical, the 23-year-old will likely get the first shot starting alongside Scott Barrett in the second row. A strong ball runner with decent passing skills, Strange has looked like a player for the future for the past few seasons. He's a solid option at the lineout, while his strength and determination makes him a major threat from the pick and go game with the try line in sight. Despite the veteran presence of Luke Romano in the Crusaders squad, Strange shapes up as the obvious choice to fill Whitelock's boots and will have every opportunity to play his way into the All Blacks selection picture.