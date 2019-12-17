Kiwi sailing fans won't have to wait until 2021 see the new AC75 foiling monohulls in action, with Auckland confirmed as a host city for the America's Cup World Series.

The City of Sails will host the final leg of the series in December 2020, with the America's Cup to be contested in March of 2021.

The World Series acts as a lead in to the main event, allowing the syndicates to refine their techniques and vessels before trying to ear the right to challenge for the America's Cup.

The first World Series event will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia in April next year, with the second in Portsmouth, England, in June before concluding in Auckland. The World Series will then be followed by the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series which will determine the syndicate to take on Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup in March.

The legs in Portsmouth and Auckland were announced this morning, with the British event to be sailed on the Solent.

"Portsmouth was a fanatically supportive city for the America's Cup World Series in 2015 and 2016, so we are looking forward to getting back there. The difference this time is the racing will be in the new AC75's which will be a spectacle like nothing seen before on the Solent," Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton said as next year's itinerary was completed.

The majority of the teams have been on the water in the first of their foiling 75-foot monohulls, getting a grip on just how the vessel will sail.

Plenty of footage has surfaced online over the past months of Team New Zealand flying over the water on their foils at high speed, which has plenty of fans excited for when they syndicates go at it on the water.

The opposing syndicates are expected to set up camp in Auckland next August, allowing time to adjust to the conditions before sailing begins.