In-form Waikato jockey Ryan Elliot hopes to be celebrating his first taste of black-type success for the season when he has Christmas with his family in Levin.

The highly talented 20-year-old wound up last season with a personal best tally of 60 wins, including six black-type wins, and, though he has made a flying start to the current season with six wins in his last four days of riding, and 32 wins in total, he has had to settle for minor placings in pursuit of further stakes success.

His latest shots at black-type have resulted in seconds on the Roger James and Robert Wellwood-trained Shenanigans when beaten a half-head by Scorpz in the Gr.3 Wellington Stakes (1600m) at Otaki on November 29 and Team Rogerson's smart galloper Beauden in the Gr.3 Eagle Technology Stakes (1600m) at Ellerslie a day later.

Ryan Elliot rides Beauden to an easy victory after his shocking start. Photo / Grant Matthew, Race Images

Elliot's big hopes of changing his black-type luck this weekend rest with the rising star Rock On Wood, part-owned and trained by his mother, Leanne Elliot, in the Gr.2 Kamada Park Manawatu Challenge Stakes (1400m). Elliot will also ride Concert Hall in the Gr.3 Aberdeen on Broadway Manawatu Cup (2300m).

Advertisement

Elliot has ridden Rock On Wood in all bar one of his 10 starts and has been aboard in each of his six wins, including his last four wins in succession, and it would be special for him to win the Manawatu Challenge Stakes on the verge of Christmas.

• After narrowly avoiding disaster as he left the starting gates, promising galloper Beauden showed just what a talent he could become over a staying journey when he demolished his rivals in Saturday's open 2000m event at Awapuni.

The Team Rogerson-trained 5-year-old stumbled badly as the field emerged from the barrier. Rider Ryan Elliot somehow maintained his balance as his mount scrambled back to his feet. Unable to take up his normal forward position, Beauden settled back before charging between runners in the home straight to streak clear for an effortless four-length victory.

Co-trainer Graeme Rogerson was still shaking his head days after the performance.

"I just don't know how he stayed on his feet, I really don't," he said.

- NZ Racing Desk