It usually takes something special to dismiss Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

Steve Smith certainly delivered.

The former Australian captain took an incredible catch at second slip to dismiss Williamson for 34 on day two of the day-night test in Perth, claiming a pivotal breakthrough just as the Black Caps had started to look settled following the early loss of both their openers.

Williamson had added 76 for the third wicket for Ross Taylor, and seemed to have progressed through an incredibly difficult early period under lights, where Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins had provided a stern test with some excellent seam bowling.

But, it was Starc who lured Williamson into a prod away from his body, and Smith flew to his right at second slip, holding on for a sensational one-handed snare.

"Oh what a grab!" exclaimed commentator Michael Vaughan. "Doesn't get any better than that. Steve Smith, take a bow."

"That is an absolute pearler," added Mark Waugh. "A pink ball at night travelling at 141k's, takes a one-hand screamer.

"That is a beauty, one of the best he'll ever take given the circumstances, the player, the light, pace of the ball," Waugh added.

"It's the catch of the summer so far without doubt," concurred Michael Hussey.

Smith was mobbed by his teammates who knew the importance of Williamson's wicket, and Smith himself had talked pre-game about how crucial it was to dismiss Williamson cheaply.

Smith called Williamson "a terrific batsman and one that we're going to really have to be focused on", and went into detail about what it is that makes the New Zealand skipper so difficult to dismiss.

"Kane plays the ball incredibly late. He's patient. I think we actually hold the bat reasonably similarly - he's got quite a closed grip. I like that in test cricket. It helps playing the ball a little bit later and he plays it later than anyone else in the world."

Williamson's "terrific work ethic" and "good eye" allowed him to have more time to decide on his shots, elaborated Smith.

"He's got plenty of time against quick bowling - hopefully we can keep him quiet."

That catch certainly did the job.