All is well with Te Akau's trio of Karaka Million winners as their summer targets come more into focus.

The Matamata operation have won the last three runnings of the juvenile dash for cash with Melody Belle, Avantage and Probabeel and all are back in business.

Probabeel actually headed to the twilight meeting at Ellerslie on Thursday but never had a saddle on her back.

"She was there for a night out and trip away to get her used to the surroundings again," says Jamie Richards.

"She will then head to the trials on Monday and then we are aiming her at a race at Awapuni in early January as her comeback."

Probabeel beat many of the best fillies in Sydney in the spring and Richards is thrilled with her condition as she works toward the Karaka Classic at Ellerslie on January 25.

"We didn't ask too much of her in the spring and get to the bottom of her and that has really helped her since then."

Avantage could race at Ellerslie on Boxing Day in the Hallmark Stud Sprint with the Telegraph at Trentham in January 19 her main aim but Richards says a change of plans, going fresh up into the Railway, isn't impossible.

And Melody Belle is back in work and taking the early steps on her path to the All Star Mile at Caulfield in March.

"She looks great as does Te Akau Shark."