COMMENT:

MONDAY

Shag called.

"Fozzie," he said.

"Yes."

"Got your interview tomorrow?"

"Yes."

"Prepared?"

"Yes."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Good. Go in hard. Okay?"

"Yes."

Related articles:

"Go in hard, and remind them of all the success we had."

"Yes."

"And

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY