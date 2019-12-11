Kiwi Ricardo Christie has achieved a major upset win in the final round of the World Surf League Championship Series in Hawaii.

Christie has knocked world number four Filipe Toledo out of the title race in the round of 32, scoring a combined 11.04 points compared to the Brazilian's sum of 9.84 at the Pipe Masters.

It is Christie's best finish of the season, and the second best of his career having achieved a fifth placing in Rio in the 2015 series.

But he remained reserved over the result.

"I'm just stoked to get another opportunity to surf waves like that with just a couple of dudes. I kind of leave it to the locals when I'm here to be honest, I don't even really surf it," he said.

"Just super grateful."

He says ending Toledo's title chances was in no way motivation.

"I wasn't really thinking about that, I just wanted to get some good waves."

The feat is all the more impressive considering Christie suffered a deep cut on his left shin yesterday, which forced him out of the heats.

"Yeah it's [the leg] fine, it's all good. In my head there's nothing there.

"I just hope I don't bump it, probably cry."

Christie will surf in the round of 16 for the first time this season. He will face Australian Jack Freestone with a chance to advance to the quarter-finals.