The International Sprint Car Series wraps up at Springs Speedway this weekend with Kiwi driver Daniel Eggleton hoping to find the edge to beat the Americans and Australians.

Pukekohe-based Eggleton was the pick of the Kiwi drivers last weekend, when he managed to score the most points for the home nation in the three-test races. He also placed fourth in the feature race and narrowly missed out on the podium.

"We are pretty pleased with the performance," Eggleton told the Herald. "With the international guys coming down here we try to improve our performances and take a little more risk than on a usual night.

"We know we have a good car and that I have the capability to win but it is just about getting that out of myself. Sometimes we can be a little tentative on risk."

Eggleton was selected in the New Zealand side on the back of some good early season form and did not disappoint. "It is great to just get out there and mix it with the international guys," he explained.

"I think Shane Stewart [leading American driver] has run a total of more than 1200 events and Jonathan Allard [also American] is over 700 — I think we have completed about 160 so far so it is very tough competing against professional guys. You literally cannot make a mistake; you have to have the car perfect and you have to be perfect."

With the international series wrapping up this weekend, Eggleton is hoping to take another step forward and get himself on to the podium.

But due to commercial restraints he also needs to think about the big picture, which is not easy.

"My first goal is just to stay out of trouble," he said. "We are working to a pretty tight budget this season. We have had to drop off a few meetings this season unfortunately, so we are just running the Western Springs season and a couple of the bigger events.

"It is hard because you have to make some decisions when you are out on track and trying to make a pass — you have to weigh up the risk with the potential or wrecking a car."

For the first time the venue will stage the World 1/4 Mile 40-lap sprint car race. All classes are running, sprint cars from New Zealand, USA and Australia, Midgets, TQs, Formula2 and Kiwi Kids.

Gates open at 4pm, racing starts at 5.45pm.